TRADE SHOWS Summer 2020 Swim Collective and Active Collective Events Canceled

In an email sent during the afternoon of June 15, Emerald Expositions' Collective Shows group announced that the Southern California and New York summer editions of its Swim Collective and Active Collective events had been canceled. Citing threats from the COVID-19 pandemic, Collective Shows' Senior Vice President and Show Director, Roy Turner, explained the reasons for the cancellations of the Aug. 5-6 edition of Swim Collective and Active Collective in Anaheim, Calif., and the Aug. 26-27 Active Collective show in New York.

"This is due to developments regarding COVID-19 that we are all familiar with at this point, including, but not limited to, the latest federal measures, including guidelines on the phased reopening of the U.S. economy; the declaration by the WHO of COVID-19 as a pandemic; the number of confirmed cases worldwide and domestically; current quarantines, containment areas, stay-at-home orders, and restrictions on congregating and large gatherings imposed by states and other government and public health authorities; and the various company-imposed travel restrictions on employees affecting attendees and participating companies," he said. "Maintaining the health and safety of each of our customers, partners, and employees remains paramount to us."

Vowing his support to his community and partners, Turner said that exhibitors would be afforded credit or refund options. He also mentioned that he looked forward to bringing together the swim and active communities in January 2021.