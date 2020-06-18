TEXTILES Roberts Tapped to Chair NCTO

It was recently announced that David Roberts, chief executive officer of Cap Yarns, a specialty yarn manufacturer headquartered in Clover, S.C., was elected to be chairman of the National Council of Textile Organizations, a Washington, D.C.– headquartered trade association, which represents domestic textile manufacturers.

Kim Glas, NCTO president and chief executive officer, said that Roberts would succeed Leib Oehmig, the CEO of Glen Raven, Inc.

“This is a critical juncture for our industry, as we continue to navigate through an uncertain business environment this year,” Glas said. “I could not be prouder of our industry, which has stepped up and retooled to produce critical personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic. With the support of our newly elected officers, NCTO will continue to work on behalf of its members to shape policies that will help our industry persevere and thrive. Through a dedicated association staff and a committed group of industry leaders, we will ensure that together we continue to have a seat at the table in Washington.”

NCTO announced other new officers coming who will serve with Roberts. The trade organization’s new vice chairman will be David Poston, who serves as president for Palmetto Synthetics LLC. The NCTO board of directors elected new chairs for different councils for the trade group.

David Poston was elected to chair the trade group’s Fiber Council. Marty Moran of Buhler Quality Yarns Corporation was elected to chair on the Yarn Council. Oehmig was elected to serve the Fabric and Home Furnishings Council. Ian Mills of Fi-Tech was elected to chair the trade group’s Industry Support Council.