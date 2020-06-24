Fashion Week San Diego Announces Diversity Fund

After the George Floyd protests, organizations and companies all over America have sought out meaningful ways to support Black and other minority communities.

Fashion Week San Diego recently announced a program to support minority designers. Gwen Bates, FWSD’s director, released a letter to the FWSD community encouraging donations to the group’s diversity fund. “This is an effort to offer the much needed support to this demographic of creatives who would not showcase due to being socially and economically impacted,” she wrote.

The diversity fund will help underwrite the production of minority designers’ runway shows and fashion events. For more information on making a donation to the group’s diversity fund or sponsoring a designer, Bates requested that those interested contact info@fashionweeksd.com

Fashion Week San Diego focuses on emerging designers with a fashion week of runway shows in San Diego. It also produces fashion workshops and has produced events in New York City.