TRADE SHOWS SwimShow to Launch Digital Edition

After announcing in May that its July edition of the annual SwimShow would not take place in Miami, due to the threat from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Swimwear Association of Florida has announced the swimwear-industry event would go digital. In an email shared June 24, the Swimwear Association of Florida, which produces the event, announced the new platform as an opportunity to provide a virtual-showroom experience for partners and attendees who would have planned to attend the onsite event in July.

"SwimShow will always remain the most important vehicle for the swimwear industry and nothing can ever take the place of the annual July trade show, but our virtual showroom is the next best thing!" said Judy Stein, executive director of the Swimwear Association of Florida. "Debuting July 11 on the SwimShow website, this digital trade event will enhance the buying experience for retailers and vendors alike. Only vetted retailers can gain access to the virtual showroom."

Currently in the planning stages for the new event, the Swimwear Association of Florida will unveil additional components of the digital program, which could include features such as industry-focused panels, according to Stein.