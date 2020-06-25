Vans Throws Virtual 2020 Grad Night

For many, high school memories are wrapped up with Vans sneakers and T-shirts. But high school years end, typically with a graduation ceremony.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled crowd gatherings including high school graduations, the Costa Mesa, Calif. - brand decided to get into the virtual grad night business. At 6 p.m., June 26, Vans will produce a virtual grad night party on its official social media venues such as its YouTube channel, Vans.com, Vans Facebook and the Vans Family app.

Giving graduation speeches will be Steve Van Doren, the son of Vans founder Paul Van Doren, along with skateboard star Tony Hawk, musician and artist Ray Barbee , designer Sami Miró and others.

For the grad night party, look out for live musical performance by King Princess and a DJ set by SG Lewis.