Vans Throws Virtual 2020 Grad Night

By Andrew Asch | Thursday, June 25, 2020

For many, high school memories are wrapped up with Vans sneakers and T-shirts. But high school years end, typically with a graduation ceremony.

photo

Steve Van Doren

Since the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled crowd gatherings including high school graduations, the Costa Mesa, Calif. - brand decided to get into the virtual grad night business. At 6 p.m., June 26, Vans will produce a virtual grad night party on its official social media venues such as its YouTube channel, Vans.com, Vans Facebook and the Vans Family app.

Giving graduation speeches will be Steve Van Doren, the son of Vans founder Paul Van Doren, along with skateboard star Tony Hawk, musician and artist Ray Barbee , designer Sami Miró and others.

For the grad night party, look out for live musical performance by King Princess and a DJ set by SG Lewis.

photo

King Princess

RELATED STORIES

VIDEOS

Video Brought To You By Thermore

SPECIAL SECTIONS

    • WaterWearBook
    • Fiber & Fabric
    • Textile Preview
    • NY Textile Preview
    • Sourcing and Fabric
    • Supply Chain
    • Made in America
    • Trade Shows
    • Waterwear

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter