Melissa Mercedes Debuts Satori

Designer Melissa Mercedes presented her first solo fashion installation at Blnk East art gallery in Los Angeles’ hip Echo Park section Feb. 29.

Mercedes showed more than 15 curvy/plus size evening wear looks for a collection called Satori, which means enlightenment in Japanese. The word fits the collection because the market needs to be enlightened, Mercedes said. “Not all women fit in a size zero. We need to focus on women being comfortable,” she said.

Satori’s looks included a black velvet cat suit, which featured a black taffeta bow which turned into a large train. Other looks included a fuchsia blazer pant suit, a red sequined gown with crisscross string detail around the neckline, as well as a gold silk two-piece pajama like suit. Sizes for Satori range from 8 to 28. The gowns will be sold on the designers’ direct-to-consumer channel melissa-mercedes.com

VIPs in attendance included actress Jessica Garcia of Netflix drama On My Block and Monica Cargile, a stylist. The event was produced by Style Barre and styled by Jamar Hart. April Love Pro Make-Up Academy served as an event sponsor. Dama Tequila provided drinks.