Koio’s Footwear Collaboration With L.A. Sculptor

A lot of sneaker collaborations match the efforts of a fashion brand with a footwear brand, or a pop-culture star with a shoe brand. Italian-made leather brand Koio recently collaborated with Bradley Duncan, a Los Angeles sculptor. Koio produced a reception Feb. 27 for the collaboration footwear shoe Koio x Bradley Duncan at Koio’s boutique in Los Angeles’ Abbot Kinney Boulevard.

The clear-soled sneaker features a wooden detail of Duncan’s staircase-like Waveform sculpture. The detail is sewn through the shoe’s laces. Check it out.