Images from Richer Poorer's Spring/Summer 2020 collection. All images courtesy of Richer Poorer

Richer Poorer Tries On A Full Collection

Thursday, March 5, 2020

About a decade ago, Richer Poorer was known as a company that made comfortable socks with interesting designs.

Fast forward to its Spring Summer 2020 season, Richer Poorer, based in the action sports hub of Orange County, Calif., will be rolling out its first full collection, said Jenny Alaimo, the label’s creative director. New styles include bralettes, sweat pants and fleece pullovers. Retail price points range from $12 for underwear to $72 for fleece.

Richer Poorer’s mission was to make basics feel like a proverbial $1 million.”How can I make basics feel just as elevated as fashions in Barneys,” said Alaimo, who designed for a luxe women’s styles in the past. “There’s no reason why a T-shirt can’t make you like $1 million.” Richer Poorer has been sold in department stores such as Nordstrom, as well as specialty shops such as American Rag. The brand also runs a direct-to-consumer site richer-poorer.com. The site unveiled a major remodel in January.

Jenny Alaimo, left, with friends at Richer Poorer's recent Thank You party in Los Angeles for media and friends of the label.

