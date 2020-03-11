RETAIL Gap Inc. Reopens NYC Office After Coronavirus False Alarm

Gap Inc. reopened its corporate office in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood after reports of an employee being diagnosed with the coronavirus proved inaccurate.

The Tribeca office closed March 6 when the office’s leaders learned of the case. In an email to staffers, it reported that it would take extreme precautions to stop the possible spread of the disease.

Gap is one of many businesses and other groups taking precautions against the spread of the disease. New York City Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton put himself under self-quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus. Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden canceled March 10 rallies in Cleveland due to coronavirus concerns. The city of Austin, Texas, canceled the influential South by Southwest Music Festival, which was scheduled to take place March 13–22. The Kingpins trade show recently canceled its Amsterdam and Hong Kong dates.

The International Council of Shopping Centers recently released a set of guidelines on what precautions retailers should take to reduce the risk of the coronavirus.

On its website, the trade group ICSC recommended that retailers upgrade cleaning and hygiene practices, and focus on disinfecting areas most susceptible to the spread of viral germs such as public restrooms, food-court tables and door handles. It also recommended posting Centers for Disease Control public-service announcements throughout mall properties.