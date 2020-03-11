Paolo Galli and Ambra Zavetta

The Show Goes On for Apart

By Andrew Asch | Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Apart is a showcase for emerging Italian and European designers. It focuses on exhibiting these designers to wholesale showrooms, distributors and stylists. It’s typically smooth sailing for the showcases. But coronavirus quarantines made it difficult for Apart’s Italian designers to visit a recent U.S. showcase in West Hollywood, Calif., which ran from March 9 to 11. But Apart founder Paolo Galli said that the show must go on.

The West Hollywood showcase went on with two designers. One was Galli’s wife Ambra Zavatta. She also designed the Queen of Noise line. Also on hand, Vincent De Paul, who manufactures suiting line Vincent De Paul by Russi in Italy. Galli also showed lines Nok Nok, Luca Berioli, Moquette, Fèrramósca and Teod’amar.

Apart also produces showcases in New York City and Las Vegas. Its next showcase is scheduled for the Cannes Film Festival, which runs May 10 – 23.

photo

Ambra Zavetta shows Queen of Noise

photo

Vincent De Paul, right, styles model and actor John Strand in Vincent De Paul by Russi

photo

Party scene from Apart showcase event on March 10

