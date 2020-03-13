Billabong Goes Brighter with 2nd Billabong x Sincerely Jules Collection

Billabong developed a collaboration line with blogger and influencer Julie Sariñana of the Sincerely Jules blog last year. The 2019 debut line featured earth tones. When the major surf brand went for a redux of the Billabong x Sincerely Jules Collection, a decision was made to dive into color, said Katie Singer, global general manager of Billabong Womens.

“We let Julie’s sensibility come out. She has a natural, effortless style that we embraced,” Singer said at a March 12 party for the line in Los Angeles.

The Billabong x Sincerely Jules collection features maxi dresses, swim, rompers and jumpsuits. For the line's marketing campaign, Sariñana traveled to Colombia to photograph the line’s styles in a lush Latin American setting.