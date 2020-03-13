Julie Sariñana in a look from Billabong x Sincerely Jules. Image via sincerelyjules.com

Julie Sariñana in a look from Billabong x Sincerely Jules. Image via sincerelyjules.com

Billabong Goes Brighter with 2nd Billabong x Sincerely Jules Collection

By Andrew Asch | Friday, March 13, 2020

Billabong developed a collaboration line with blogger and influencer Julie Sariñana of the Sincerely Jules blog last year. The 2019 debut line featured earth tones. When the major surf brand went for a redux of the Billabong x Sincerely Jules Collection, a decision was made to dive into color, said Katie Singer, global general manager of Billabong Womens.

“We let Julie’s sensibility come out. She has a natural, effortless style that we embraced,” Singer said at a March 12 party for the line in Los Angeles.

The Billabong x Sincerely Jules collection features maxi dresses, swim, rompers and jumpsuits. For the line's marketing campaign, Sariñana traveled to Colombia to photograph the line’s styles in a lush Latin American setting.

photo

From Billabong x Sincerely Jules marketing campaign. Images courtesy of Billabong

photo

photo

Display at March 12 party for Billabong x Sincerely Jules. Photo by Andrew Asch

RELATED STORIES

VIDEOS

Video Brought To You By Artistic Milliners

SPECIAL SECTIONS

    • WaterWearBook
    • Fiber & Fabric
    • Textile Preview
    • NY Textile Preview
    • Sourcing and Fabric
    • Supply Chain
    • Made in America
    • Trade Shows
    • Waterwear

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter