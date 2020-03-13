MANUFACTURING Incipio Unveils Plant-Based Mobile Case

Using proprietary compostable material Organicore, mobile-accessories brand Incipio created plant-based protective-case designs, bringing an ecologically sound option to this category.

Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., the mobile-solutions brand partnered with service provider Verizon for an exclusive partnership that pairs cases with the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

"We are excited for this partnership and opportunity to advance eco-friendly efforts in the tech space with Verizon," said Incipio Group's Chief Executive Officer Brian Stech. "By introducing durable, 100 percent compostable cases into the market, we are taking one more step towards a better planet and a better future, so everyone can do their part."

Organicore is not only biodegradable starting at approximately six months in the appropriate compostable environment, it also yields a mobile case that will protect devices from a drop up to six feet. Incipio took its sustainable-manufacturing message a step further by selling the cases in packaging that is 100 percent recyclable and includes water-based ink. Available in black, deep pine green, oatmeal beige, dusty pink and mystic blue, the cases are sold through Verizon stores and the service provider's website.