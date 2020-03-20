MANUFACTURING Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James and Land’s End Dive Into Swimwear

Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James brand is best known for dresses designed with inspiration from the American South. Land’s End developed a reputation for a wide array of styles, which include casual tops, sweats and even scrubs.

They recently partnered to develop Draper James x Land’s End, a limited-edition women’s swimwear collection. It’s a marriage of Draper James’ magnolia, gingham prints and design details with Land’s End swim expertise and classic design, Witherspoon said.

"Lands' End's approach to swim and dedication to fit testing in all sizes was in line with our goal to deliver comfort, style and body confidence," Witherspoon said. "We are beyond excited to be able to bring our signature prints, design details and Lands' End's tried-and-true fit to women of all shapes and sizes.”

The collection was released this month and will be available through April. It includes 23 individual pieces and colorways, ranging in size from XS-3X and 2-24. Retail price points range from $29.95 to $109.95. The line is sold via the Draper James physical boutiques in the South, Land’s End bricks-and-mortar boutiques, as well as the partners' digital channels, and Amazon.

A portion of proceeds will be donated to non-profit Girls Inc.