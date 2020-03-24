MANUFACTURING As Coronavirus Crisis Widens, Volcom Furloughs 75% of Its Workers

Retailers and malls shut their doors on orders from local and state governments to help curb the spread of COVID-19, as brands and manufacturers have slowed down their operations.

Action-sports brand Volcom furloughed 75 percent of its U.S. employees last week and all of its European employees. Ryan Immegart, Volcom’s chief marketing officer, said that he anticipated a rebound. Shop-Eat-Surf broke news of the furloughs during the weekend.

“Globally, barring Europe, Volcom is still fully operational, with a U.S. skeleton crew working from home, following various government orders accordingly,” he told California Apparel News. “We are operating efficiently and strategically to ensure that when the impacts of the virus start to improve that we are able to ramp up very quickly.”

Volcom’s action comes as brands and retailers increasingly experience strain, said industry analyst Jeff Harbaugh in a March 23 research note, which he titled “Keep Calm and Carry On.”

“As I imagine you are aware, some industry companies have closed stores but kept employees on the payroll,” he said. “This is easier for big companies with solid balance sheets but it can’t go on forever.”

The current crisis puts a lot of companies in a tough position, Patrik Schmidle, president of ActionWatch, a service provider for action-sport brands and retailers.

“How do you plan? Having to shut down all of your direct stores and then support all of your employees and your other expenses. At least some of these companies have revenue trickling in with e-commerce,” Schmidle said. “Companies have to act and do something.”

Outside of the biggest action-sports companies such as Vans, the brands in this sector are private companies working on small margins. Their biggest costs often are employees.

Other action-sports brands are taking a wait-and-see approach on what to do next. Joel Cooper is chief executive officer of Lost International, which licenses the name of the …Lost surf and action-sports brand domestically and internationally. His company’s 20 employees are still working, he said. He said that when the epidemic subsides, it might take time for the apparel business to get back on its feet.

“How long will it take for retailers get up and start buying goods again? How quickly will shoppers come back to stores?” Cooper asked. “If there is any part of the business that has been helped, it is online.”

On March 23, the Federal Reserve announced new measures to support the economy and businesses during the coronavirus crisis. In the announcement, it said that the U.S. Department of the Treasury will provide $40 billion in equity using the Exchange Stabilization Fund to help support a flow of credit to employers, businesses and consumers.