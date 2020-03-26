FINANCE $2 Trillion Stimulus Package on Way to Approval

The United States House of Representatives is expected to pass a $2 trillion stimulus bill March 27 to respond to the impact of COVID-19. It will put into law the biggest stimulus bill in U.S. history and is anticipated to soften the harsh impact of the sudden shutdown of the U.S. economy due to stay-at-home orders from state and local governments.

The Senate voted 96-0 to pass the bill on March 25. This stimulus package is a matter of survival, said Matthew Shay, president and chief executive officer of the National Retail Federation, a Washington D.C.–based trade group.

“Companies that were investing, growing and contributing to a vibrant economy just a few weeks ago have been thrust into survival mode through no fault of their own. They need a bridge to get through this turbulent time and back to the business of job creation and economic prosperity for their workers and the customers they serve. These companies are hurting and need help immediately,” Shay said. “We need to move now."

As part of the package, the U.S. Treasury Department will be able to provide $500 billion in loans, loan guarantees and investments to businesses ranging from airlines to mid-sized businesses, which are defined as employing 500 to 10,000 employees. The Small Business Administration is anticipated to have $350 billion in loans to distribute to small businesses. Unemployed workers could get an extra $600 a week for four months on top of state benefits.

The bill would also give benefits to people who are not fully employed, people who are unemployed because of the fallout from the epidemic and those who haven’t qualified for unemployment insurance in the past such as independent contractors and gig economy workers. It creates a $100 billion public-health and social-emergency fund for expenses and lost revenues related to the coronavirus pandemic. About $65 billion will go to hospitals, with the rest funneled to doctors, nurses, suppliers and others.