TRADE SHOWS Earlier Dates Secured for Rescheduled Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas

Event producer Messe Frankfurt’s Atlanta-based subsidiary, Messe Frankfurt North America, announced earlier this month that its sibling technical-textile and equipment trade shows Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas would be postponed until December due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. Originally scheduled for May 12–14 at the Georgia World Congress Center, the events will now be hosted at the Atlanta exposition site Oct. 1–3. While the events had originally been postponed until December, show director Kristy Meade notified exhibitors on March 27 that the production team was able to book earlier dates.

“Although not ideal, the [December] dates provided were the only viable option at the time of our postponement inquiry to the Georgia World Congress Center,” she said. “However, we shared the concerns of many of our exhibiting and visiting companies regarding the holidays and year-end processes, and after tireless communication between our team and those at the GWCC we have been able to secure the new dates of October 1–3, 2020, for Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas. The new dates are more suitable for both local and international exhibitors.”

The show producer will continue to accept registrations at this time and has extended the advanced pricing deadline until Sept. 1. Existing registrations will be honored for the new dates.