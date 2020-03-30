RETAIL Retailers React to Coronavirus Epidemic by Shifting More Biz Online

Stay-at-home orders to fight the coronavirus epidemic put a sudden stop to business at the thriving Ladaire pop-up shop at the Americana at Brand retail center in Glendale, Calif., when it closed March 15. But Lili Madanyan, founder of the Ladaire contemporary women’s brand, has not stopped working.

Like hundreds of other boutique owners faced with the economy screeching to a halt, Madanyan has been improvising and developing new ways to drive sales to her company. As clients cannot visit her pop-up, she said that she would bring the pop-up to them.

“We’re rolling out a virtual experience for our customers,” Madanyan said. “It’s the same experience in our store, just online.”

Madanyan plans on producing virtual styling sessions and trunk shows during the week of March 30. She will stream them on YouTube; her company’s Instagram profile, @ladaireofficial; and the company’s website, ladaire.com.

She and some members of her staff will model Ladaire looks. Other options being considered are personal styling sessions for individual customers using Zoom and live chats online.

Immense challenges stemming from stay-at-home orders have been faced by businesses that require a customer’s personal presence, such as bespoke tailoring, said Alan Au, vice president and co-designer of the Sherman Oaks, Calif.–headquartered Jimmy Au’s for Men 5´8˝ and Under. Founded in 1961, the company carved a niche for suiting and sportswear for men of shorter stature whose sizes mainstream apparel labels don’t offer, he said.

“We’re a concierge business. We’re about service. When visitors are in town, we’ll deliver to a hotel or expedite alterations,” Au said. “We offer styling assistance to help men put looks together to make them feel confident. We do fittings at the store. It’s hard to do fittings when you can’t see someone in person. Maybe we’ll start doing fittings over Skype and FaceTime.”

When state and local governments issued stay-at-home orders, Au sent his staff home. But he continued to work with his store’s master tailor, who was able to operate remotely. He has been taking orders through email and over the phone, but it’s tough to give the same service if the clients can’t visit, so the company is selling more ready-to-wear online.

“We’re selling the softest denim, sweaters, T-shirts, polos and Henleys—cozy and comfortable things to wear around the house,” Au said. “That seems to be the logical thing to do.”



When California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a March 19 order to stay at home and shut non-essential stores, Paige Mycoskie, founder and president of the Los Angeles–headquartered Aviator Nation, panicked about paying her employees. She and her staff brainstormed and produced a March 20 flash sale to support the payroll.

Email blasts and social-media messages were sent to the brand’s customers saying that this would not be an ordinary flash sale. All sales proceeds would go to supporting staff during the shutdown. Revenue from the flash sale was $1 million, she said.

“We got messages saying that ‘I didn’t need a T-shirt, but I bought three.’ We took something awful and made something positive,” Mycoskie said. “People were glad that they could help out. We have to get creative and think outside the box and do what we can to take care of employees. People don’t have to give up.”