Pink’s Hot DogsTakes a Bite of Fashion With Petals and Peacocks

Pink’s Hot Dogs has been serving scores of different varieties of frankfurters for 81 years, and during normal times, one can see giant lines in front of the Pink’s stand on Melrose and La Brea avenues in Los Angeles’ Hollywood section.

In February, Pink’s took its first bite of fashion when Italian fashion house Missoni produced a guerrilla fashion show in its parking lot. The fashion house also made Missoni tees for Pink's staff.

Fast forward a month, San Francisco Bay Area- indie brand Petals and Peacocks put together a collection called Petals + Pink's.

Petals and Peacocks husband and wife team, Victoria Velasquez and Ryan Mante, said Pink’s has long been an inspiration, and figures prominently in their love story. They dined at Pinks during a Los Angeles road trip in August 2010, early in their relationship.

“We knew that (Pink’s) was a family owned business,” Mante said. “We were so intrigued that they were able to do this for so many years and remain a family business. We want to do the same for generations to come.”

In late 2018, Petals and Peacocks dropped a collaboration collection with Major League Baseball. Velasquez and Mante also had contacted Pink’s licensing representatives to pitch an idea for a collection. It took 18 months to wrap up the deal, Mante said.

Petals + Pink’s looks include tees, sweatpants, hoodies, Aloha style vacation shirts, bucket hats and accessories. The garments include the restaurant’s motto ‘Made Special for Pinks’ and, yes, graphics of hot dogs.

Retail price points range from $14 for socks to $60 for hoodies. Everything retails for under $100 Velasquez said.

A March 14 debut party for the line was canceled for Petals + Pink’s line to guard against the spread of Coronavirus. However, the line has been sold on the petalsandpeacocks.com's digital channel, as well as dollskill.com