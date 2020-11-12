NEWS Inside the Industry

VF Corp., the Denver-headquartered apparel giant and owner of the Vans, Timberland, The North Face and Dickies brands, has announced its acquisition of the prominent street-and-skatewear brand Supreme, which is headquartered in New York City. Media reports said that the deal was valued at $2.1 billion. Steve Rendle, VF’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, said the Supreme deal will help drive VF’s business model, which emphasizes digital business and focuses on its biggest brands. Supreme founder James Jebbia said that he would remain with the brand. “We are proud to join VF, a world-class company that is home to great brands we’ve worked with for years,” Jebbia said. “This partnership will maintain our unique culture and independence while allowing us to grow on the same path we’ve been on since 1994.”

Fashinnovation announced that it has started an advisory panel to help with the development of its platform, which organizes events focused on sustainability and innovation in the fashion business. Joining the panel will be Shawn Hazan, who formerly served as commercial director at the trade-show producer Informa Markets. Fashinnovation also will be working with Hazan’s advisory group, HAZCOMM, to help chart Fashinnovation’s future moves. Another advisor who recently joined is Larry Namer, a co-founder of E! Television and founding partner of the Metan Global Entertainment Group. Said Namer, “I see Fashinnovation as the modern-day solution to the changes the industry is going through. The pandemic changes the game not just now but I believe forever. We have the ability to tie all of the pieces together of this very complex industry in a thoughtful and professional way.”

Moncler Grenoble, a high-performance-skiwear brand, recently announced that it has used Dyneema Composite Fabrics in its Fall/Winter 2020 collection. Dyneema is a performance fabric light enough to float on water but is 15 times stronger than steel, according to a statement released by Royal DSM, a Dutch company credited with developing Dyneema Composite Fabrics. DSM and Moncler will continue to develop a partnership that will offer high-performance, lightweight garments for outdoor enthusiasts but also environmentally sustainable alternatives, according to a statement from the partnership.

QVC hasunveiled a collaboration with Jason Wu, who is best known for designing dresses for Michelle Obama. The new line, J Jason Wu, was introduced Nov. 11 on QVC.com and the QVC app. The size-inclusive line will be available in sizes XXS–5X (0–32) and offer suiting, sweaters, blouses, jumpsuits and dresses, Wu said. “I love creating clothes for women who are not only confident but fiercely powerful and truly know who they are and what they stand for,” he said. “This, with QVC, is the perfect opportunity to share my designs with women everywhere and celebrate all body types, shapes and sizes.” Retail price points for the line range from $44 to $120. On Nov. 13, Wu made an appearance on QVC via Skype from his New York City studio.