RETAIL For the Holiday Shopping Season, eBay Invests in Small Businesses With Grants

As part of its Up & Running small-business-accelerator initiative, eBay announced the launch of its Up & Running Grants program to provide aid that will help sellers from the holiday selling season into 2021. Through a collaboration with the Houston business accelerator Hello Alice, the San Jose, Calif.–headquartered eBay will provide mentorship and resources to all applicants, in addition to $500,000 in funding for 50 selected small-business sellers, who will each receive a $10,000 grant package.

“Small businesses are the backbone of eBay as well as the engine of jobs, progress and prosperity for communities across the U.S. The launch of eBay’s Up & Running Grants program comes at a time when small businesses need investment and empowerment most,” said Jordan Sweetnam, general manager and senior vice president of eBay North America. “In such a challenging year, it was important for this program to provide a financial bridge and long-term support—so small businesses can keep their doors open today and lay the groundwork for future success.”

Recipients of the grant packages receive $8,000 in cash and $2,000 in eBay credits. These small businesses also receive premium access to eBay’s Seller School—the company’s new virtual-learning platform—and direct training with coaching from experts and eBay Growth Advisors. Through the Hello Alice collaboration, all applicants receive access to mentors and resources, such as enrollment in an online community of their peers for networking opportunities and access to the COVID-19 Business Center.

“We are thrilled to partner with eBay on their Up & Running Grants program to ensure founders succeed scaling their businesses online,” said Elizabeth Gore, co-founder and president of Hello Alice. “This has been a stressful year for many small business owners, and there is very little capital available to help owners through challenges this winter. Therefore, this program's funding and resources are a critical part of SMBs’ success in 2021 and beyond.”

Applications for eBay’s Up & Running Grants are being accepted online from Nov. 23 through Dec. 11. Grant information and applications can be found at ebay.helloalice.com.