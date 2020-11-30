3D BODY SCANNING Scanatic 360 Body Scanner Unveiled in Stockholm and Chicago Area

The Scanatic 360 Body Scanner device recently made a debut that spanned the globe. TG3D Studio Inc., headquartered in Hong Kong, announced Nov. 27, that its Scanatic 360 Body Scanner was unveiled at a Weekday store in Stockholm. The Swedish fashion brand is a member of the H&M Group. In September, the Scanatic 360 Body Scanner was introduced at a physical location for the Fit:Match online platform in the Chicago area. The Fit:Match physical shop is located in the Oakbrook Center mall in Oakbrook, Ill.

TG3D Studio’s Scanatic 360 Body Scanner uses infrared technology to scan consumers’ bodies. It is the first 3D body scanner that does not require customers to grip onto a surface, according to a TG3D statement. Since consumers don’t have to touch surfaces when using the device, the Scanatic 360 Body Scanner is marketed as a machine that can help businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic when social distancing is required within public forums.

The scanner will help consumers purchase clothes without worrying about fit and sizing, and also allow businesses to serve consumers as COVID-19 continues to impact retailers, said Rick Yu, TG3D Studio’s co-founder and chief marketing officer.

“This pair of recent launches demonstrates TG3D Studio’s ability to delight consumers in both the on-demand and ready-to-wear apparel sectors,” Yu said.

The Scanatic 360 Body Scanner also works quickly. It takes a scan of a consumer’s entire body in three seconds. In 30 seconds, the device uses the data from the scan to build a virtual avatar of the consumer. With this information, brands such as Weekday can make clothes for individual shoppers.