OBITUARY Kenzo Takada, Influential Paris Fashion Designer, 81

Influential fashion designer Kenzo Takada died Oct. 4 in Paris due to complications stemming from COVID-19, according to an announcement from his self-named Kenzo fashion brand, which is owned by the luxury conglomerate LVMH.

“For half a century Mr. Takada has been an emblematic personality in the fashion industry, always infusing creativity and color into the world. Today, his optimism, zest for life and generosity continue to be pillars of our maison,” the Paris-based Kenzo fashion brand posted on its Instagram profile, @kenzo. The statement included a note from Felipe Oliveira Baptista, Kenzo’s current creative director, which read, “Rest in peace, Master.”

Takada was generally acknowledged as one of the first fashion designers to introduce Japanese styles and sensibilities to the West. After graduating Japan’s Bunka Fashion College, he traveled to Paris in 1964 and settled there. In 1970, Elle magazine featured one of his designs on its cover and the Kenzo brand quickly gained prominence. In 1993, the brand was acquired by LVMH.

Takada announced his retirement in 1999 to devote more time to art projects. However, he did not completely step away from the industry. In 2001, he introduced a skincare line, KenzoKI. In 2016, he developed a fragrance for Avon. In January 2020, he introduced a new lifestyle brand, K3.

Kenzo also was presented with a number of honors during his life. In 2013, he served as the inaugural president of the Singapore-based Asian Couture Federation. In 2016, the French government made him a knight in its Legion of Honor.