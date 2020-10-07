Reebok’s Forever Floatride Grow Shoe Rooted in Natural Ingredients

Running is a natural high, but running shoes are typically made out of materials criticized as hurting the environment. Footwear brand Reebok hoped to supply an alternative with its recently released Forever Floatride Grow running shoe. The sneaker is made out USDA certified plant matter. The midsole is made out out sustainably grown castor beans. A sockliner is made out of odor resistant bloom algae foam. A durable outsole is made from rubber trees, said Emily Mullins, Reebok’s product director. She said it was an important milestone to make plant-based footwear that could take the punishment expected of running shoes.

“We have been able to replace petroleum-based plastics that are traditionally used in running shoes with plant-based plastics. We expect to be able to use more plant-based alternatives for our products moving forward and we’ll move fast in this space. We have a responsibility and opportunity to help the planet. It’s the right thing to do,” Mullins said. Forever Floatride Grow footwear for women and men retails for $120 at Reebok.com and selected retailers.