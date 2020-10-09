After Closing Bricks-and-Mortar Store, Ron Robinson Stays in Game

Ron Robinson closed his Los Angeles-headquartered self-named pioneering Ron Robinson boutique in 2019. However, he’s didn’t leave the game.

Robinson has continued to craft fragrance, aromatic candles, hand and body care and diffusers under his Apothia nameplate.

He recently released a holiday set of Apothia fragrances, the item most emblematic of the season is

Apothia’s Chrismukkah candle. It offers an ecumenical blend of green fir, clove and ocean air.

Other scented candles include Apothia's IF blend of White Flowers, Zesty Grapefruit and Sparkling Yuzu. The line's Spiritual blend features notes of sandalwood, amber, patchouli and basil.

Price points range $55 for many of the candles. Goods can be purchased at Apothia.com and RonRobinson.com