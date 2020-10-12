TECHNOLOGY Eggplant Unveils New Cloud Platform

Technology company Eggplant has announced the launch of a new cloud platform. Eggplant, which runs offices in London and Boulder, Colo., said that its cloud platform offers faster times to market and more-efficient ways to distribute information. These are crucial steps to take when employees are increasingly working outside of an office, said Gareth Smith, Eggplant’s chief technology officer.

“The launch of our cloud platform is a significant milestone in our mission to rid the world of bad software,” he said. “In our new normal, delivering speed and agility at scale has never been more critical. Every business can easily tap into Eggplant’s artificial intelligence–powered automation platform to accelerate the pace of delivery while ensuring a high-quality digital experience.”

Before the cloud platform launch, Eggplant released a test automation platform. It used artificial intelligence and analytics to improve networks, thereby bringing products to market faster and at lower costs. In June, Eggplant was acquired by Keysight Technologies, headquartered in Santa Rosa, Calif., for an undisclosed amount, said Dr. John Bates, Eggplant’s chief executive officer.

“Joining forces with Keysight gives Eggplant the ability to scale our intelligent automation platform and reach more organizations across the globe,” Bates said. “We share a vision to accelerate innovation, and together we will be able to help customers on their digital-transformation journey. We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished through our employees’ and partners’ contributions, and we’re excited about this next chapter.”