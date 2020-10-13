TECHNOLOGY Marcela Martin Appointed as Squarespace Chief Financial Officer

The brand-building platform Squarespace has announced that Marcela Martin will join the company as chief financial officer on Nov. 1. Aimed at helping creatives realize their visions and tell their stories, the New York City–headquartered company will welcome Martin into the executive role following her time as senior vice president and chief financial officer at the digital travel business Booking.com, where she managed finance operations, financial systems and services, risk management, corporate development, and mergers and acquisitions. Marcela will report to Squarespace founder and Chief Executive Officer Anthony Casalena.

“As we prepare for our next phase of growth, it was important for us to find an experienced CFO who not only has the right mix of global tech, digital and media expertise but also understands our vision for the future in building the leading all-in-one platform that empowers creators and small businesses to tell their unique stories and transact with their customers online,” Casalena said in a statement. “Marcela brings all this and more with her impressive leadership experience, driving strategic business transformation.”

With more than 25 years of experience working within the financial and operations areas of technology and media companies, Martin also brings global experience with a focus on the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa. According to the company, this asset will help Squarespace cultivate its international reach, which currently includes customers in more than 180 countries. In addition to her role at Booking.com, Martin has also worked with National Geographic Partners and Fox International Channels.

“Squarespace has set itself apart as a modern platform that enables millions of customers to create an impactful and beautiful online presence. I am inspired by Squarespace's mission to democratize these tools, which is more important now than ever,” Martin said in a press release. “I look forward to working with the talented executive team and employees around the world in continuing to scale the company's trajectory.”