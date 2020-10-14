FASHION 'Mad Men' Designer Janie Bryant Makes Suiting Line with Inherent Clothier

It could probably be argued that AMC Network show "Mad Men" was responsible for a spike in interest surrounding suiting during its run from 2007 to 2015. Costume designer Janie Bryant curated Kennedy-era looks for the show's cast of hard-living advertising executives.

Taylor Draper, co-founder of suiting company Inherent Clothier, hopes that "Mad Men" costume designer Janie Bryant can work some magic into a world that has adopted casual dress because of COVID-19.

Draper happens to share the last name of the leading fictional character of "Mad Men," Don Draper. The collection is scheduled to be released in November. In another interesting development, Draper announced that Bryant had become co-owner of the brand in August. Draper did not spell out details of the deal.

The Bryant Draper line's looks include the Bryant Draper Hero piece, a Chestnut-brown chalk-striped suit. There’s also a black tuxedo jacket with satin lapels and welted chest pocket. There are two sports coats, a camel-hair winter car coat, as well as tuxedo shirt, belts and footwear.

In Draper's podcast, "Dressing for Wellness," he and Bryant agreed that a nice suit could improve the wearer's self-esteem. Wearing a suit in a casual world can also set apart the wearer from the crowd, Draper said. “Now when you see someone with a suit, it’s almost like they’re rebelling against the system,” he said. The Bryant Draper line can be ordered on the company's e-commerce site inherentclothier.com.