NEWS Inside the Industry

Apparel Business Systems, an enterprise-resource-planning software publisher, recently announced the release of absNEXT. According to Jean Kopan, ABS’ president, absNEXT is a web-based application that offers user-friendly features such as improved navigation and the ability to tailor views as well as download data from any device with a web browser. “In this version of ABS, we focused on how to make technology work harder for our customers with data grids, dashboards and user-managed-information reporting and extracts,” Kopan said.

Telemundo, the media company serving the Spanish-speaking community in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico, recently announced that it is getting into the e-commerce business. It unveiled Shop Telemundo, an online marketplace that gives space to more than 50 retailers. These retailers will sell home, fashion and beauty products among other goods, said Romina Rosado, senior vice president of entertainment and content for NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “With over $1.5 trillion in buying power, Hispanics have emerged as one of the most powerful and influential consumers in the U.S.,” Rosado said. “With Shop Telemundo, we are enhancing the viewer experience with a new layer of engagement that allows fans to interact with their favorite content while driving results for retailers and partners.”

Le Black Box recently unveiled its new website, leblackbox.com. The website offers an e-marketplace for independent fashion designers including Bohemian Society, Jessica Bedard and Karnit Aharoni, said Melissa Laskin, Le Black Box’s founder. Laskin, who has worked as a stylist, designed a fashion line that was sold in leading Los Angeles boutiques and whose styling work has been featured in glossy magazines such as Vogue and Elle.

The Fashion For Action fundraiser is scheduled to run Nov. 12–14, and the annual event is promising a new way to tell the world about the group it supports—Housing Works, a New York City–headquartered nonprofit that advocates for and provides services to the homeless and those living with HIV/AIDS. A recent statement promised an omni-channel celebration, which will include online and in-store events. Those holding VIP tickets to the fundraiser will be invited to join virtual discussions with fashion luminaries. Those speaking at the virtual discussions will include outspoken author and fashion journalist Andre Leon Talley, Paper Magazine editor Mickey Boardman, celebrity stylist Misa Hylton and designer Kimora Lee Simmons. There also will be an e-sale of designer goods sold off price from Cesar Galindo, Libertine, M.Gemi, Everyone, Indochino, Ulla Johnson and Issey Miyake as well as one-of-a-kind donations from fashion luminaries such as Christian Siriano. For more information, visit https://www.classy.org/event/fashion-for-action-2020/e293295.

Ruby Ribbon, the Burlingame, Calif., intimates-and-athleisure brand, has hired two new executives. Michelle Sanft was named the company’s new chief operating officer and chief financial officer. Loly Hlade was hired as the company’s chief marketing officer. They will report to Clint McKinlay, Ruby Ribbon’s chief executive officer.