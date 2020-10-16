TRADE SHOWS Informa Markets Fashion Promotes Helfman, Peskin and Rudow

More than a month after Informa Markets Fashion unveiled digital trade shows for its MAGIC anchor and sibling shows such as Project, the trade-show producer announced the promotions of executives who helped direct the digital trade shows.

One of those promotions was Kelly Helfman, formerly president of West Coast Women’s, MICAM Americas, STITCH, Pooltradeshow and Sourcing at MAGIC.

Helfman’s new title is commercial president for Informa Markets Fashion, which will include responsibility for additional oversight of Informa Markets Fashion’s contemporary women’s division, Coterie, as well as the men’s division. She will report to Nancy Walsh, president of Informa Markets Fashion.

It was also announced that Jason Peskin was promoted to vice president of events and corporate development. He formerly served as the brand director for men’s fashion. Peskin will oversee the commercial side of Informa’s men’s portfolio of brands. He also will lead a team responsible for developing new market opportunities, strategic projects and new avenues for commercial expansion. He will report to Walsh and Helfman.

Jordan Rudow was promoted to vice president of events, a role in which she will oversee the Informa Markets Fashion’s footwear shows, as well as the commercial side of trend-focused and mass-market women’s fashion. She will report to Helfman.

Helfman said that these appointments, which were announced on Oct. 13, are a testament to the ability of these executives to deliver when called upon to navigate a market that continues to change quickly.

“Adaptation, innovation and evolution will be key as we move forward, and the industry’s business needs are at the core of our strategic path ahead,” Helfman said. “We’re fully focused on our customers’ commercial success and, by virtue of that, advancing our product offerings to match their changing business needs. Ultimately, combining both the evolution of our product portfolio and the adaptation to our customers’ needs will drive necessary industry changes forward in tangible and lasting ways.”

Walsh said that, when it is safe, the company will produce live events.