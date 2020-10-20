TECHNOLOGY Z Supply Unveils Digital Wholesale Platform

Z Supply, the Costa Mesa, Calif., manufacturer of contemporary women’s styles, is getting into the technology game.

Along with recently introducing its Spring 2021 styles for Z Supply, Z Supply Girls and Z Lounge, the company also officially unveiled a digital wholesale platform, ShopB2Z.com, which was developed in-house. Eventually, it hopes to offer the platform to other companies. Currently, it’s a virtual platform for the manufacturer’s customers, said Mandy Fry, Z Supply’s president.

“We have always been about trying to make shopping easier for buyers, which is why we created ShopB2Z, and it’s been an incredible addition by our team’s innovation to be able to support our retailers safely and efficiently,” Fry said.

Z Supply introduced a business-to-business platform in 2018. Working like a software publisher, it made frequent updates to its wholesale digital platform. The work included hiring software developers to build and develop the capabilities and functions of ShopB2Z.com. In January, it unveiled a virtual-showroom function where buyers can view video of Z Supply seasons. Upcoming features include real-time, person-to-person video conferencing and an artificial intelligence–enabled smart reordering system, Fry said. These functions will likely be released in 2021.

“The site has created a truly dynamic experience that engages people in real time. We will continue innovating the site in the hopes that we can remain a leader in the evolving digital-fashion space. We are staying two steps ahead so that we can show our customers what they need in order to make their businesses run more efficiently,” Fry said.

A Z Supply description of the platform said it includes a visual and audio guide of Z Supply styles. After a buyer logs onto his or her ShopB2Z.com account, the Z Supply line is displayed on a model. The display includes detailed narration of the features of the product. Buyers can add products to their cart as they view the display. Live sales representatives are also available to take questions. On Oct. 26, ShopB2Z.com will unveil Z Supply’s Summer ’21 styles.