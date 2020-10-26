TECHNOLOGY Gerber Releases Atria Digital Cutter, 'Its Smartest Machine'

Gerber Technology has been developing automated cutting systems since the 1960s, and in November it will write a new chapter in its history of cutting systems when it releases the Gerber Atria Digital Cutter, which it calls the smartest machine to be manufactured in the company’s history.

The Gerber Atria Digital Cutter will connect manufacturing’s mass production process from CAD to the cutting room, said Lenny Marano, Gerber’s chief commercial officer.

“We designed the Atria to be the most intelligent, integrated and high-performance cutter the mass production market has ever seen,” Marano said in a statement.

The machine uses smart technology and Gerber’s pattern design to put together a machine that will cut waste, drive efficiency and help develop improved products for manufacturers, said Ron Ellis, Gerber’s director of hardware product management.

“The Atria’s state-of-the-art control technology and intelligent sensors enable versatility and make it the perfect solution for a variety of markets including apparel, transportation and furniture,” Ellis said in a statement.

In a separate video interview, he talked about how the machine operates, citing the efficiency afforded by the technology, which eliminates steps that the machine now renders unnecessary. Through its Atria technology, Gerber hopes to save valuable time and resources during the manufacturing process.

“Atria helps the customer go from design to final product by creating a digital environment,” he said “The data can go through design, through CAD, through planning systems and digitally transfer that data to the spreader and then over to the cutter without humans having to rekey data. When humans have to rekey data, it is a non-value-added step, it takes time, certainly there’s an opportunity to make mistakes, and mistakes cost money and wastes materials.”