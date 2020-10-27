TRADE SHOWS IMC Rolls Out Immediate-Delivery Markets

International Market Centers, which runs 20 million square feet of exhibition space for furniture, gift, home décor, rug and apparel markets in Las Vegas, Atlanta and High Point N.C., has raised the curtain for last-minute buying for the holidays, said Bob Maricich, IMC’s chief executive officer.

“The past 90 days have shown us that there is a major need for replenishment,” Maricich said. “With our immediate-delivery markets in late October and mid-November and a digital B2B platform available 24/7, IMC offers the industry an omni-channel opportunity to source and shop in-stock merchandise before the holiday selling season.”

Its Fall Sample Sale, an in-person event, runs Nov. 11–13 in Las Vegas. More than 50 showrooms are forecasted to participate.

IMC also has been running a digital marketplace through its market website, ShopZio, the company’s B2B e-commerce platform, which is operated by IMC’s new Digital Innovations division, IMC-di. The digital market features tools such as a new in-stock filter, which offers retailers access to almost 60 brands and 120,000 SKUs. Maricich said that these brands offer immediate shipment.

In February, IMC-di will unveil JuniperMKT, a digital marketplace, Maricich said. “It will position IMC as the premier omni-channel sales platform for the gift, home and apparel industries,” he said.