RETAIL Some DTLA Stores Vandalized Following Dodgers Victory

A number of stores in downtown Los Angeles were vandalized the night of Oct. 27 following the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series victory in Arlington, Texas.

It was the third time in 2020 that downtown Los Angeles was the site of acts of mayhem. Rioters vandalized and looted businesses in downtown Los Angeles on the weekend of May 30, using the peaceful George Floyd protests as a cover for looting. There was rioting Oct. 11 after the Lakers won their 17th NBA championship. The riots resulted in 76 arrests and injuries to eight police officers.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported eight arrests and three officers injured in rioting on Oct.27. LAPD Chief Michael Moore said in an interview broadcast by ABC7 that business improvement districts in downtown Los Angeles had requested curfews. “Los Angeles is better than this,” Moore said of unruly crowds. “It is disappointing because it is a few surrounded by too many assisting or standing by and cheering them on.”

Stores located in downtown Los Angeles’ Fashion District were attacked. On the morning of Oct. 28, workers were boarding up smashed windows on the storefronts at prominent boutiques including Acne Studios, Mykita and Footlocker.