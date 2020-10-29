TECHNOLOGY Retail-as-a-Service Business Re:store Acquired by b8ta

Expanding its retail-as-a-service reach into a heavier fashion presence, San Francisco–headquartered b8ta announced its acquisition of Re:store. Founded in 2019 by Selene Cruz, Re:store brings online brands into a bricks-and-mortar space at Maiden Lane in San Francisco.

“This acquisition is a big win in our mission to create a true fashion-meets-tech platform,” Cruz said. “We’re excited to finally be able to tap into our waitlist of brands and give them access to omni retail beyond Maiden Lane.”

Re:store has worked with Sezane, H&M’s & Other Stories, Nasty Gal, Storets as well as DTC startups experimenting with physical retail including Thinx, 11 Honore, MM La Fleur and Sleepy Jones.