TECHNOLOGY Dallas Market Center to Build B2B Platform

Producers of on-site trade shows and showroom buildings have been seeking ways to provide digital markets since the COVID-19 pandemic has restricted in-person trade shows. Dallas Market Center, a 5-million square-foot campus for fashion wholesale companies, recently announced a partnership to create a business-to-business platform.

On Aug. 31, Dallas Market Center announced that it would partner with RepTime, a Dallas-headquartered technology company to build an omni-channel marketplace platform. RepTime’s list of clients has included prominent toy companies such as Mattel and Fisher Price.

As part of the partnership deal, RepTime will change its name to MarketTime, said Cindy Morris, president and chief executive officer of the Dallas Market Center.

“Our business is year-round, unlike other marketplaces that only support periodic events, and we have long understood the need for improved year-round B2B software solutions,” Morris said. “So, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with a team that leverages industry experience with an unparalleled and superior platform delivering a new level of 24-7 business.”

The MarketTime site will introduce a business-to-business e-marketplace in the fourth quarter. Currently, MarketTime offers a cloud-based platform to conduct business for manufacturers, sales representatives and retailers, according to a statement from the market center. Manufacturers will be able to manage sales orders and product data and shipping information on the site.