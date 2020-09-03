RETAIL American Rag’s Mark Werts To Open Cheap, A New Store

American Rag Cie has served as an anchor for retail on Los Angeles’ La Brea Avenue for the past few decades. On Sept. 4, American Rag Founder Mark Werts is scheduled to open a new store at 122 S. La Brea Ave. The name of the 2,000-square-foot shop will be called Cheap. The new shop will be something of a flea market, Werts said. “We’ve accumulated props, furniture and bric-a-brac for the past 35 years," he said. "And we will be selling it!”