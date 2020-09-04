Photo: Carhartt

Photo: Carhartt

MANUFACTURING

Carhartt Celebrates Labor Day With Public Art and Support for Skilled Trades

By Andrew Asch | Friday, September 4, 2020

On Sept. 4, the Carhartt workwear brand unveiled a public art installation in Nashville, Tenn., to celebrate skilled trade jobs. The installation at Bicentennial Capital Mall State Park in Nashville featured 1,670 construction hard hats bearing the Carhartt logo, and arranged in the shape of the map of the U.S.

photo

Photo: Carhartt

The hard hats represent 1.67 million job openings in construction, manufacturing, mining, logging, transportation and utilities, said Mark Valade, Carhartt’s chief executive officer.

“Our company was built on the philosophy that we should be thankful for labor every day, not just on Labor Day,” Valade said. “We know that to build a better world, we need more men and women in the skilled trades. To ensure the future success of America’s workforce.”

On Labor Day, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST., all proceeds of online sales from Carhartt.com will be donated to non-profit SkillsUSA, which helps train students for careers in the skilled trades.

