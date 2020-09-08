MANUFACTURING Marquee Brands Names Neil Fiske CEO

Veteran fashion executive Neil Fiske will join Marquee Brands as its first chief executive officer, it was announced Sept. 8.

Marquee Brands is a brand owner, marketer and media company with a portfolio that includes Dakine, Body Glove, BCBG, Martha Stewart, Ben Sherman, Bruno Magli and Sur La Table. Founded in 2014, Marquee Brands is owned by investor funds that are managed by Neuberger Berman, according to Sam Porat, managing director.

“Neil brings world-class multi-brand operational experience to Marquee Brands and has a track record of successfully building and repositioning brands. We are very excited to have him lead the team as the company's first chief executive officer. Neil has the leadership track record and breadth of business experience we believe are critical to lead Marquee,” Porat said.

Most recently, Fiske served as president and chief executive officer of the Gap, Inc. brand. He left Gap in February. Previously, he served as CEO of the surf brand Billabong International and the president and CEO of the Eddie Bauer brand.

Fiske said that his new employer has been distinguished by an ability to react quickly to a fast-changing market.

“Marquee Brands has one of the best portfolios in the industry with premium brands that are truly meaningful to the consumer, have clear identities and competitive positionings, and a runway of growth ahead of them,” Fiske said.