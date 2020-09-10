MANUFACTURING New Brand Aims To Help First Responders

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit hard every field of activity, including non-profit organizations. Because of the pandemic’s economic freeze, between 4 percent to 38 percent of non-profits might close, according to a July study from Candid, a research group studying the finance and the business of non-profits.

Sportswear executive Ian Leopold wondered who was going to help the non-profits and first responders who make it a career to help people. Leopold, president and chief executive officer of American Collegiate Sports & Fitness, recently started a performance sportswear company named AQONIQ to raise money for non-profits. The company’s flagship brand is the San Diego-headquartered FRThankYou.com, or First Responders Thank You, Leopold said.

Explaining that 2 million charities were forced to suspend their large events during the year due to COVID-19, Leopold noted that these organizations rely on the fundraisers for much of their annual contributions. By establishing AQONIQ, Leopold hopes to offer charity-branded clothing promotions that are turnkey for these organizations. AQONIQ incorporates its proprietary technology, supply chains and sales-tool kit to aid these charities during this challenging time.

“With FRThankYou.com as our flagship fashion brand, to support medical first responders and charities helping people impacted by COVID-19, we decided to donate 25 percent of sales to our charity partners. Our goal is to gift at least $1 million to each of them and with the help of the communities, consumers, and charities’ supporters, we are confident we can!” Leopold said. The company intends to raise funds for groups such as Best Friends Animal Society, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, First Responders Children’s Club of America, No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels America and Jhpiego.

FRThankYou’s styles include ball caps, polos, T-shirts and hoodies bearing the company logos. Price points range from $26.95 to $69.95.