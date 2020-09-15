E-COMMERCE ModCloth Returns to Europe

E-commerce retailer ModCloth announced its return to Europe following its halt of shipping to the European market in May 2018. Following the acquisition of ModCloth by Los Angeles investment firm Go Global Retail last year, the e-tailer’s new parent company ensured GDPR compliancy, which aims to protect the personal data of European citizens.

“As new owners, our first priority for ModCloth was to reconnect with consumers, listen and continue those relationships in a more personal way, which is core to the DNA of this brand,” said Jeff Streader, ModCloth’s co–chief executive officer. “Modcloth has always been a brand for women and vocal in its support of women's issues, size inclusivity and creating conversation. Now that we are back to being independent, we can revitalize those aspects of the brand that our customers really loved.”

As of Sept. 15, ModCloth is available to consumers in Europe, returning the brand to a region where it enjoyed great success. Before leaving Europe in 2018, 20 percent of the brand’s revenue was represented by its international reach. As a vintage-inspired brand that focuses on versatility and inclusivity, ModCloth is hopeful regarding its return to this market.

“One of our key initiatives was to expand our online shopping experience to our European customers,” Streader said. “They've been asking for our return for years, and we couldn't be more excited to truly 'Go Global' with a brand as beloved as ModCloth.”