NEWS Inside the Industry

Following media reports on Sept. 14 that Redwood City, Calif., software firm Oracle Corp. had beaten out Microsoft in the bid for the China-based social-media platform TikTok’s operations in the United States, Bloomberg reported Sept. 17 that terms had been agreed upon for the deal to move forward. The United States Treasury Department, Bytedance Ltd.—TikTok’s owner—and Oracle agreed to terms that were outlined Wednesday as all parties attempt to make arrangements to quell security concerns of the United States government. According to Bloomberg, the deal outlines Oracle’s minority stake in a new United States–headquartered company, TikTok Global, which would include an independent, U.S.-government-approved board comprising citizens of the country and a national security committee whose purpose would be to preserve data security.

Denim trade-event producer Kingpins is heading to Canada for a virtual edition of its Kingpins24 show. The two-hour event, to be hosted Sept. 22, will feature a collaboration with Ani Wells of Simply Suzette. The Kingpins brand revealed that the shift from a multi-day livestream of eight hours of content was a response to its denim community’s desire for brief virtual gatherings to complement the larger online shows. “Kingpins continues to explore digital ideas and opportunities, and we are excited to collaborate with Ani on Kingpins24 Canada. As a Canadian, it is refreshing for me to be able to shine a spotlight on my homeland—which rarely features in conversations about denim but is home to a lot of interesting and engaged denim players,” Andrew Olah, founder of Kingpins and Kingpins24, said.

Brand owner, marketer and media company Marquee Brands announced the appointment of veteran fashion executive Neil Fiske as its first chief executive officer. Marquee Brands’ portfolio includes Dakine, Body Glove, BCBG, Martha Stewart, Ben Sherman, Bruno Magli and Sur La Table. Founded in 2014, Marquee Brands is owned by investor funds that are managed by Neuberger Berman, according to Sam Porat, managing director. “We are very excited to have him lead the team as the company’s first chief executive officer. Neil has the leadership track record and breadth of business experience we believe are critical to lead Marquee,” Porat said. Most recently, Fiske served as president and chief executive officer of the Gap, Inc. brand. He left Gap in February. Previously, he served as CEO of the surf brand Billabong International and the president and CEO of the Eddie Bauer brand.

Northbrook, Ill.–headquartered Hilco Merchant Resources announced the appointment of former Tommy Hilfiger Handbags and Accessories and Oscar by Oscar de la Renta executive Charles M. Jayson as executive vice president of retail business development. At the management-consulting firm, Jayson will work in the consumer sector, structuring transactions with retailers and consumer-product companies to maximize return on excess assets in addition to advising on product development, merchandising, supply chain, global distribution and licensing. Throughout Jayson’s 30-year career, he has also worked in executive positions with S.T. Dupont, Andrew Marc Outerwear, Judith Ripka Jewelry and Sears Women.