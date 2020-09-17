FALL/WINTER 2021-2022 PREVIEW New in Knits: Cozy Layers in Luxurious Fabrications and Ethical Materials

This season, knits are layered and wrap us in minimalist luxury, creating a comforting cocoon adapted to the current context. Comfort, yes, as well as femininity! Accepting and highlighting the body to prolong summer sensuality. Consequently, knits perfectly and delicately display the figure. Must-have options are updated by the addition of modernity through sophisticated details as well as luxurious and ethical materials.

Pride of place goes to warm colors mixed with the return of classics—loose shapes worn next to the skin or skimpier to reveal with subtlety. A mix-and-match approach is applied to updated essentials with a touch of fantasy and strong, edgy silhouettes with a modern, womanly and casual yet chic vibe.

In fabrications, graphic openwork sees mesh knits get a bold update. With a graphic geometric treatment, the stitch is looped with varying spaces, knitted with a dry yarn in gauge 7 or 9.

Minimal art yields a clean, graphic jacquard inspired by Bauhaus, giving the engineered motif a geometric or linear treatment for a modern and minimal vibe.

Hazy stripes are wide-placed patterns with a blurred effect due to a mix of chine yarns and two alternating monochrome yarns. Graphic and minimal subtlety in gauge 3 or 5 create an enveloping, chunky-sweater effect.

Stitch patchwork—textured mix-and-match stitches in a monochromatic look—make for a subtle and minimal graphic effect. From fine gauge to hand knit in color, it delivers modernity and freshness.

Delicate, open, fine-gauge knits add winter wonder. The knit is worked in a fine and wooly count for greater softness and delicacy and is enhanced with alternating openwork and textured graphics.

Textured braiding trends this Winter with 3-D texture important on chunky sweaters, cable knits or interwoven stitches in placed or mixed allovers. Dry and colorful merino-wool yarn is knitted in chunky gauge 3 or by hand.

We love the visual effect of knitting in geometric textures. Round, fine yarns are shaped using a selection of specific stitches to give geometric patterns a 3-D look and texture on both the face and back.

Tartan makes a comeback this season, working in pop colors and spaced-out checks for a modernized look. Knit hairy (wool, mohair, alpaca) or drier yarns (merino) play with face-backed knits.

On the product side, there is a trend toward a loose look in a matching layered outfit, with a loose minimal-maximal vibe in an ultra-heavy-gauge version. Long cardigans in oversized silhouettes are worn as a dress or coat.

There is also room for a chic sweat look in go-to cut-and-sew pieces for updated comfortable and feminine designs.

Cutout chunky sweaters appear with the cutout reinforced and featured in a heavy-gauge knit with detachable collars, two-pieces and off-kilter shapes in a rough, controlled and elegant spirit. Channeling 1980s vintage with sleeve play, the balloon-sleeve sweater features voluminous sleeve heads and tube cuffs, accentuates the waist and is adorned with discreet girly yet mature ruffles. The draped turtleneck is a luxurious second-skin piece in wool and silk, playing on skewed and draped shapes with elongated sleeves, scarf-tie collars and rolled, raw edges.