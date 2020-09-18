E-COMMERCE Italist: From Italy with Love and a Deal

After six years of business, sales continue to be healthy at Italist, a Los Angeles-headquartered e-commerce business. It offers luxury Italian ready-to-wear and accessories at up to 40 percent off of retail prices.

The company’s Italy-born chief executive officer, Diego Abba, works with more than 200 Italian boutiques, and Italist buys their goods at Italian prices. The relationships help cut out export fees and taxes that other retailers are paying, according to a company statement.

During this time of continued COVID-19 restrictions on bricks-and-mortar retail and travel, the company feels good about bringing Italian shopping style stateside. Italist has worked with brands such as Gucci, Celine, Paco Rabanne and Berluti in the past.