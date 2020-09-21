RETAIL Macy’s To Unveil The Pink Shop for Breast Cancer Research

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Department store giant Macy’s hopes to do its part to raise funds for breast cancer research by producing The Pink Shop. The annually produced e-shop will stock exclusive limited-edition products, which feature the color pink, to symbolize the struggle against breast cancer. Participating in the shop will be brands such as Bobbi Brown, Estee Lauder and L’Oreal. The e-shop also will feature Ralph Lauren’s Pink Pony label, which makes tees and caps and other styles to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer awareness.

Macy’s also encourages shoppers to contribute to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The Pink Shop opens on Sept. 27, and has been a big help in past Breast Cancer Awareness Months, said Myra Biblowit, president and chief executive officer of Breast Cancer Research Foundation. “Macy’s support has propelled critical research forward, unquestionably saving lives. Now, as research faces the most challenging times ahead, their support ensures that BCRF can continue supporting the breakthroughs our loved ones may depend on,” she said.

Macy’s colleagues and customers have raised more than $14.7 million for Breast Cancer Awareness Research since 2003. Macy’s also will produce a marketing campaign for Pink Shop and its campaign to raise funds for Breast Cancer Research. The face of the campaign will be Davina McNaney. She is a breast cancer survivor who has raised $53,000 for Breast Cancer Research by running ultra marathons and hosting Pink Takeover Workouts to raise awareness.