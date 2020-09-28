TECHNOLOGY Transformation by Gerber Technology Provides Guidance for post-COVID-19 Business

In order to support manufacturers, designers and retailers as they navigate a new business world in a post-COVID-19 environment, Gerber Technology announced the launch of its Transformation Initiative. Through connecting a global network of fashion experts, the Tolland, Conn., company hopes to ease the transition to adopt new digitized supply-chain strategies that will allow apparel businesses to remain relevant.

“We have a very integrated consulting approach that can help you through this evolution. We start to work with manufacturers and designers to determine where they are in this journey of digital transformation and really assess what the next logical step is specific for their business,” said Michelle Steenvoorden, vice president of professional services at Gerber. “It’s going to be personalized for everyone depending on industry and business goals.”

In order to maximize efficiency and optimize processes along the supply chain, Gerber has enlisted a group of advisors to learn a company’s business and areas through which it can optimize its processes. Through guiding businesses toward a digitally integrated supply chain, Gerber is sharing its apparel-industry insights regarding solutions that include product lifecycle management, patternmaking, digital sampling and IoT-enabled smart machines. Gerber is also offering a complimentary assessment to share the valuable insight it has gained during the COVID-19 pandemic through helping nearly 2,000 businesses realign processes to digitize their supply chains and produce personal protective equipment.

“We’ve created a free assessment to help people discover where they are in their digital journey, whether they’re a craftsman just beginning to digitize or an innovation leader,” Steenvoorden said. “We’re here to help our customers optimize their supply chains, work towards cost-saving goals and really be well suited to take on the next evolution in their industry.”