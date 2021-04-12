RETAIL Teller, a High-End Multi-brand Women’s Boutique, Opens at Platform

The multi-brand boutique was once the dominant business model for fashion retail. David Fishbein and Joey Miller, the co-founders of Platform boutique retail center in Culver City, Calif., believe a lot of potential remains in the business model. On April 9, they opened Teller, a multi-brand women’s boutique at Platform. It’s a shop for the L.A. woman, they said.

“Some people might call us crazy for opening a women’s multi-brand store in 2021, but we have never done things the conventional way. Everyone has been living in sweats and online shopping for the past 13 months, and we can feel people itching to get out and the energy of the city starting to come back. We have been lifelong fans of fashion, and following the major success of our men’s store, The Optimist, we knew that a women’s store was the next organic step. We are constantly inspired by the multi-faceted women of L.A. and most importantly, the women in our own lives. Teller is an ode to the women of our city. They constantly inspire us, and we wanted to create a space where they could come and discover something,” Fishbein and Miller said.

The 2,800-square-foot space will offer small, independent brands such as Ganni, Proenza Schouler, La Double J, Nanushka, Alexa Chung, Bondi Born, Closed, SEA NY and Le Monde Beryl. The interior was designed by Mike Moser, who also designed retail spaces for Casa Puebla and Ralph Lauren.