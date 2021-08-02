SOCIAL COMMERCE Express Introduces Community Commerce Program for Style Experts

Express Community Commerce is a first-of-its-kind social commerce experience for fashion enthusiasts to style, inspire and earn commission.

Express, Inc.— the unisex apparel and accessories brand, which operates more than 500 retail and factory outlets—recently launched the new program, focused on bringing like-minded entrepreneurial style experts together. Known as Express Style Editors, the experts in the Express Community Commerce program are connected through coaching, education, mentorships and meet-ups.

“We continue to advance the EXPRESSway Forward strategy, and Community Commerce is the next significant step in our transformation,” said Express Chief Executive Officer Tim Baxter. “Building upon the strong performance of our influencer marketing programs, along with our brand purpose, which is to create confidence and inspire self-expression, Community Commerce will be a powerful and innovative way for customers to engage with Express.”

Express Community Commerce gives Express Style Editors exclusive access to sell and earn commission on specially designed seasonal collections. The new platform also provides the style editors with tools to engage and connect with followers through a shared love of fashion while turning their passion for style into a successful business or side hustle.

The program is currently in its pilot phase and will roll out nationwide in the fall. Express Community Commerce aims to drive increased digital revenue and acquire and engage new customers while helping position Express to achieve its goal of $1 billion in e-commerce sales by 2024.