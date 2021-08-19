TRADE SHOWS Agenda Brings Streetwear to the Forefront

As streetwear continues to make its way into the mainstream of life, the Agenda fashion trade show placed the spotlight firmly and squarely on the brands that make the industry teem with vibrancy. Set in two rooms at the Bally’s Las Vegas Hotel and Casino Aug. 11–12, Agenda had a diverse and creative look with dozens of exhibitors seeking to get their merchandise the recognition they believe it deserves. The show included Room Service Radio interviewing brand owners and CEOs, a live spray-painted mural and more.

Noisy Cart CEO and buyer Lucas Koren was looking to diversify its online marketplace with new brands and items for its customers from the gold mine of unique items at Agenda. “We’re looking for more higher-end brands, but we’re also exploring the different influencer brands here and just seeing what we can offer our customers and seeing what can really be cool for them,” Koren said. “We’re looking for new emerging brands that may be exciting and on the come up.”

Woodmorning owner Tatianna Morris lived up to the aforementioned description with her carefully crafted apparel. She described her fabric and style as high-end streetwear that’s worth the extra look. “Woodmorning is that wow factor, so pretty much the kind of clothing we make is a lot of high-end wow accent pieces,” Morris said. “We want our pieces to be your favorite piece in your closet that you pair with a lot of other things.”

Drew McClendon’s accessories brand toto.design also appears to be emerging with colorful looks including pearl necklaces and crystal bracelets that fit the streetwear vibe. “The whole premise behind it is to take inspiration from human culture and nature, outer space and pretty much everything I can think of,” said McClendon, who has owned toto.design for some six years. “Then I condense that down to specific pieces, and I make everything by hand.”

Aside from the normal fun that is Agenda, the fashion show had a pair of American rappers, Soulja Boy and Waka Flocka Flame, stop by. Soulja Boy was on hand to promote his new clothing line, Stacks on Deck Money Gang, while Waka Flocka Flame came to just enjoy the show and all it had to offer.

“As you can see around us, it’s been a steady stream of people all day,” said Agenda Vice President of Partnerships Veronica Gruneberg. “It’s just been so great to be able to be back to in-person events, and we’re really excited about the future and the growth of Agenda moving forward.”