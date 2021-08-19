MANUFACTURING EasyStandard Highlights Strong Women With Inaugural Collection

Inspired by real women of the real world, EasyStandard is a new women’s loungewear brand focused on marrying clothing and community.

The Los Angeles–based brand, which just launched in June of this year, is committed to making premium-quality garments accessible through inclusive sizing and low prices while focusing on elevated essentials such as the perfect white T-shirt, a classic black tank and a super-soft pullover.

“We know garments like these are the foundation of any great outfit so we gave them the upgrade they, and our customers, deserve,” said Sabrina Pereira, head of marketing at EasyStandard.

This means EasyStandard works with both a straight-size and a plus-size fit model during the design process to ensure every piece of clothing it releases feels just as good as it looks across a wide spectrum of body types. The clothing brand then enhances that feel by using premium fabrics including Supima cotton rib, a Lenzing modal-cotton blend and a 100 percent cotton French terry.

Utilizing these standards, EasyStandard released its inaugural 23-piece collection celebrating inclusivity, versatility and spirited empowerment with fitted and relaxed T-shirts and tank tops, casual dresses and matching sets. EasyStandard’s targeted customer is the woman between the ages of 25 and 45 but all are welcome.

And instead of naming the inaugural collection, it decided to name each piece after a woman who amazes the team.

“Each item on our website includes a short bio to inspire our customers to look for ways to ‘#pushthestandard’ in their own lives,” Pereira said. “We love hearing from the strong, striving women in our community who are doing amazing things on their own terms,” Pereira said. “They are mothers, entrepreneurs, volunteers, artists and adventurers. They inspire us so much that we decided to name each piece in honor of someone and share her story. It’s truly an honor to share these stories with our community.”

The Kait Rib Fitted Scoop Tank is named after a woman who has “always envisioned a more inclusive planet” and works as an autism-services coordinator. “She devotes herself to making the world more accessible to autistic people, but she also wants to help the world better understand and embrace its differences.”

The Tamika Color Block Pullover honors the “lady boss by day as an environmental health-and-safety specialist, culture-loving foodie and house (as in her house) DJ on nights and weekends.” Tamika also loves to tend to her plans and listen to her prized Prince albums. Other favorite activities include “adventuring around her Chicago neighborhood with her husband and lucky pooch by her side and creating Insta-worthy dinners that taste as good as they photograph.”

That’s just a sampling of what a customer will find at easystandard.com with 20-plus more items named after just as incredible women, including the Chiyo Relaxed Crew Neck T-Shirt, Charlie Fitted Crew Neck T-Shirt, Jade Relaxed Muscle Tank and more.

Though the collection has been on the market for only two full months, the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“One told us she spent years—and quite a bit of money—searching for the perfect tank until she found it with us,” Pereira said. “Others say they are thrilled with how well everything fits, how soft the fabric is and how beautiful the colors are.”

The collection can be purchased on EasyStandard’s website and pieces range in price from $19.50 for tanks to $54.50 for the color-block hoodie dress with inclusive sizing of XS–3X and prices generally 25 percent to 40 percent less than its direct competitors.

The clothing brand has plenty more planned for the future but already has its identity in its inaugural collection with an unshakeable commitment to its customer and its mission.

“Our clothes are versatile and comfortable enough to wear to work, to work out, to go out and to go to bed,” Pereira said. “They’re essentials for a reason, so we believe it’s important to go big on quality. We like to think of our clothes as a blank canvas, and we love to see how our customers make their mark and #pushthestandard.”