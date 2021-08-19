TRADE SHOWS Informa Brings the MAGIC Back to Buyers and Exhibitors in Las Vegas

Producing its MAGIC trend-driven women’s event Aug. 9–11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Informa Markets Fashion afforded a blend of brands, networking events and educational opportunities that attracted buyers to its first event in the city since February 2020.

After recently launching her San Dimas, Calif., Fashions By KKM shop, Iroro Edosio was in town to become inspired, and it was inspiration that the business owner found. As a new apparel-business owner, Edosio took in many of the seminars offered during the event including a session featuring Kenneth Cole, another with Giuliana Rancic and a workshop covering e-commerce.

“It didn’t disappoint,” Edosio said. “I wanted to network through the education and with other boutique owners like myself. I’ve met at least 10 boutique owners that have been very friendly and open about the business, and that is exactly what I wanted. I have learned a lot in the space of three days.”

Veteran buyer Nicole Camacho has been attending MAGIC for the last 10 years as a buyer, initially for another business and now as the owner of the Burnt Boutique, which sells men’s and women’s clothing, accessories and apothecary in Las Vegas. As Camacho prepares to expand from a shop within a converted travel trailer into a bricks-and-mortar storefront in the downtown Las Vegas Arts District in October, attending MAGIC was important for her to stock up on additional inventory from exhibitors including Artifacts and Signature 8.

“For the last year, we haven’t done any shows. I came to touch and see and feel and feel the energy. I missed that so much,” Camacho said. “For unique pieces, I’ll go up to $80 to $90 wholesale, but on average I like it to be in the sweet spot of $15 to $30. There is something to be said about touching it and holding it up to know the size or feel the textile.”

At the Buddy Love booth, Sales Representative Paige Goff reported heavy traffic from buyers who were seeking bright pieces as consumers seek to have fun with fashion again. Typical wholesale price points for the brand range from $30 to $60.

“Right now, buyers want all the fun stuff. We have holiday filled with sequins and color—things that people can get dressed up with,” Goff said. “For our brand, we do really well with hot pink. Hot pink is huge right now. We had a beautiful faux-fur hot-pink coat, and it’s completely sold out.”

The trend toward standing out was echoed by Kasie Mitchell, owner of Kentucky’s Unkut Strut Mobile Boutique, which sells women’s apparel but specializes in shoes. A repeat visitor to MAGIC, Mitchell was searching for pieces that wholesale for $19 to $24.

“I love bling—bling, bling, bling. Sparkly, different and unique,” Mitchell said. “I have casual streetwear. I looked at rhinestone tennis shoes, all types of shoes. Sometimes I get apparel to match the shoes.”

There was also room for sustainability on the MAGIC show floor. At the booth for the Canadian denim brand Lola Jeans, founder David Abissidan and Creative Director Ericka Cicchillitti reported a good show for their brand, which averages $40 wholesale.

“She likes to be comfortable with flair and style,” said Cicchillitti. “Jackets are resonating this season.”

For Abissidan, there is a noticeable shift that occurred in interest toward sustainability.

“The consumers are asking themselves questions if it’s ethical, ‘How is it made?’ ‘Where does it come from?’” Abissidan said. “People are much more concerned today than they were 10 years ago.”